Vehicle found in De Queen Lake by fisherman; investigation underway

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, a fisherman discovered a submerged vehicle in De Queen Lake in Sevier...
On Sunday, May 1, 2022, a fisherman discovered a submerged vehicle in De Queen Lake in Sevier County, Ark.(Sevier County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - An investigation is underway after a fisherman made an unusual discovery at De Queen Lake Sunday, May 1.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office says late in the day, a fisherman found what he thought was a submerged vehicle in De Queen Lake. On Monday, the fire department assisted with diving into the water to check out the situation. They confirmed the submerged object is indeed a vehicle.

The vehicle was pulled from the lake and an investigation is underway.

More information will be released as the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office says.

