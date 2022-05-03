Texarkana water deemed best in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana has received state recognition for its water utilities department.

It’s the Best Drinking Water in Arkansas award.

Water suppliers in eight water districts participated in the drinking water contest in February. Then officials announced Texarkana Water Utilities as number one during the Arkansas Water Works & Water Environment Association conference this week in Hot Springs, Ark.

“They do have the best water,” said Chrystal Briggs, a customer who was at Texarkana Water Utilities’ main office Tuesday morning.

Other customers who would speak with KSLA News 12 on camera also agreed with the Arkansas Water Works & Water Environment Association designating the water produced in Texarkana as the best in Arkansas.

“I haven’t drank all over the state, but I guarantee it’s good water,” Toney Buckley said. “I like it. It’s very good water.”

Texarkana Water Utilities treats raw water from Millwood Lake and Wright Patman Lake and provides the finished product to several Arkansas and Texas cities.

“A lot of hard work is involved to make sure our water is the best,” said Jamal Ward, a chemist with Texarkana Water Utilities.

And when asked whether he drinks the water, Ward replied: “Of course, every day, every day.”

