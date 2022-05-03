Getting Answers
Shreveport nonprofit celebrates Give For Good & hosts field day

(general)
By Jade Myers
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday, May 3, is the 9th annual Give For Good day in Louisiana. It is the largest day of giving for nonprofit organizations.

The Arc Caddo-Bossier Goldman School celebrated the day and also held a field day. The nonprofit promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

”It’s give for good day which of course is produced by the Community Foundation and provides the opportunity for non-profits across North Louisiana to accept donation online to support their programs and at the Arc Caddo-Bossier we direct those gifts to out Goldman school which is an inclusive child development center for children with and without disabilities where they learn grow and play together,” said Executive Director Kristen Powers.

The organization said this was the first field day they’ve had since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

