Psychiatrist speaks on spotting early signs, treatment for mental health issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since the pandemic began two years ago, mental health has become a big topic here in the ArkLaTex and across the country.

Alycia Martin’s dad passed away in 2010 from suicide. She said his death was a shock because he didn’t show signs of having mental illness.

“He just seemed like ‘Mr. I have it all together.’ He was the ultimate dad, was there for everything, my assistant softball coach. The greatest pop pop, the greatest father figure,” she said.

Experts say mental health issues come in all shapes and forms. Everyone deals with it differently, including children.

“Everybody has mental issues or mental health, but not everybody meets the criteria for mental disorder. So, it just depends on how well someone is able to cope and sometimes they may not be able to cope very well and that’s when they may need to seek help,” said Dr. Kimberly Law, psychiatrist.

Law shared signs to look out for in both adults and children struggling with their mental health.

“Some of the things that seem to appear are problems with excessive anxiety. There could be some irritability, aggression, sadness. Sometimes poor school or work performance, those can be some early indicators,” she said.

Martin said she’ll never fully recover from her dad’s death.

“There’s a lot that goes into the healing process. You know, 12 years later I’m still healing and I’ll probably always be,” she said.

Doctors say if you need help with your mental health, contact your health care provider.

“If someone thinks they need help or they want to find out if they have something that needs treatment, start by reaching out to their primary healthcare provider or reach out the their health insurance plan for direction in that area.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.