Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Planet Fitness offers high school teens free workouts all summer

Planet Fitness has announced an initiative for teens ages 14-19 to work out for free all summer.
Planet Fitness has announced an initiative for teens ages 14-19 to work out for free all summer.(Source: Planet Fitness via CNN)
By WXIX staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WXIX/Gray News) - Planet Fitness is offering free workouts to high schoolers ages 14-19 this summer.

The offer is good at all of Planet Fitness’s 2,200 locations from May 16-Aug. 31.

Need more motivation? All participants who sign up starting May 16 are automatically entered into the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes.

Planet Fitness will award one $500 scholarship in each state (and the District of Columbia), and one grand prize $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer.

These scholarships can be used for academic or athletic activities or programs.

It’s part of the High School Summer Pass initiative, formerly the Teen Summer Challenge, which was launched in 2019 and saw more than 900,000 teens sign up and complete more than 5.5 million workouts over the summer.

You can pre-register here.

Teens under 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club.

A Planet Fitness spokesperson cites a study that says less than 15% of teens met the 60-minute daily physical activity recommendation during the pandemic.

A national study commissioned by Planet Fitness further found 93% of American teens want to stay healthy and active but lack motivation or access.

The High School Summer Pass is envisioned as a solution when school sports programs, gym classes and after-school activities wind down.

“As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and Judgement Free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness, particularly given the challenges they have and continue to face in the wake of the pandemic,” said Chris Rondeau, chief executive officer at Planet Fitness.

“Our study found that nearly all (92%) high school students agreed that when they are regularly physically active, they feel much better mentally. Fitness is about feeling good, too, and our hope is that High School Summer Pass empowers teens to create life-long workout habits to help them succeed in every aspect of their lives.”

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
WANTED: Thomas Office (left), 20, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and Elijah...
2 named as suspects in shooting on Prospect
The victim of a shooting in Minden showed up at a Shreveport hospital during the early morning...
Minden shooting victim drives to Shreveport hospital
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area
Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27
Caddo Parish man dies when pickup runs off road, hits tree in Bossier Parish

Latest News

A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could...
Leaked SCOTUS draft appears to show plan to overturn Roe v Wade
In Mariupol, more than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children —...
Evacuations slowly underway in besieged Ukraine city of Mariupol
Prosecutors said the 12-year-old boy was on the ground and unarmed when the officer fired the...
Former officer charged in fatal shooting of 12-year-old in Philadelphia
Kat Girard, who calls herself a natural-born psychic medium, used her abilities to help find...
Psychic helps find friend’s missing son in Michigan woods
A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973...
'It's a scary day for women': Illinois gov. reacts to alleged decision leak on Roe v. Wade