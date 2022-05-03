Mostly dry Wednesday then a stormy Thursday

(KSLA) - Rain chances will be a bit lower Wednesday, but will quickly go up again on Thursday. Storms will be returning with an Enhanced risk for severe storms on Thursday.

Overnight, the little bit of rain we had over the evening will be gone. There will still be overcast conditions but it should be a dry start to the day Wednesday. Temperatures will not cool much overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

We should dry out a bit on Wednesday. There is only a 20% chance of rain for the day. There is a chance of some storms moving into the ArkLaTex. If they do, it will not be very widespread. Rather isolated honestly. It is not a guarantee to see the rain, but you can always check the radar before heading out the door to be sure. It will still be very cloudy with some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be very warm and heat up to the upper 80s. With the humidity, it may feel like the 90s in the afternoon!

Thursday should start off dry, but more rain is on its way. A cold front will be sweeping through the ArkLaTex bringing a line of showers and storms. There is an enhanced risk for severe weather for just about all of the viewing area. That goes up to a level 3 out of 5. This will be due to strong and damaging winds and large hail. A tornado or two is not ruled out however. The rain should arrive in the late morning hours and through the evening. Continue to follow your favorite First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates.

Friday will go back to mostly dry weather. A couple isolated showers are possible but unlikely. So, I only have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Temperatures will be a bit warmer after a warm front moves over us. So high temperatures will get up to the mid to upper 80s. This will also be the lowest the humidity will be for several days. Even then, it will still be noticeable.

This weekend will be dry with very limited rain. A shower or two is not ruled out Saturday, but it should not be enough to cancel any plans. Here’s the catch. It will be HOT! Temperatures over the weekend will get up to the 90s! Especially on Sunday in the mid 90s! That would put us near record territory. Plus the humidity will be high, making it feel even worse! Stay hydrated if you plan on being outdoors! Maybe this year you get your mother a pack of ice or a nice frozen daquiri to cool down with!

Have a great rest of the week and stay weather aware Thursday!

