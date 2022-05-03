Morning storms, with potential severe weather Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are tracking a line of thunderstorms and heavy rain pushing through the ArkLaTex overnight and will continue to move through the region as we go through the morning hours before fading this afternoon. The main concern with these storms is heavy rain. We should dry out somewhat this afternoon and stay dry Wednesday before our next chance at severe weather Thursday. A developing low and front will be pushing into the region during the morning hours Thursday and will continue the rest of the day. Strong and severe storms is looking increasingly likely with all severe threats possible at this point. Once we get to Friday and the weekend we should be dry, but also expect some toasty temperatures for the region. Highs in the mid-90s are not out of the question.

We are tracking strong and severe storms possible for the ArkLaTex Thursday. All threats remain possible. (KSLA News 12)

As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning, especially early, you will probably want to grab an umbrella as we are tracking a line of thunderstorms pushing south through the viewing area. These storms will be impacting the ArkLaTex through lunch before they fade as they continue south. This afternoon should be drier with a couple of showers possible for the I-30 corridor. Once the storms clear out our highs this afternoon we still should be able to make it into the mid-80s.

Heading through the middle of the week we should see a little of a lull on Wednesday with generally and warm weather for the ArkLaTex with highs that will be in the 80s. Thursday the storms will return as a front will be pushing into the region starting during the morning. This front will likely bring a line of strong storms with some of these storms potentially being on the severe side. We already have an ENHANCED risk out for most of the region Thursday and all severe threats, including tornadoes remain possible. The storms should clear out by the later evening hours Thursday ushering drier and warmer weather for Friday with highs in the mid-80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking dry but SORCHING weather on the way for the region. We are expecting generally sunny skies both days, and combined with southerly winds we are expecting two of our first truly HOT days of the season. Highs both Saturday and Sunday could be pushing into the mid-90s so if you are going to be outside make sure that you are drinking plenty of water.

In the meantime, pack the umbrella and stay weather aware for Thursday! Have a great day!

