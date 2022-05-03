Getting Answers
Man dies 8 days after being shot

He is one of three who were wounded in a drive-by shooting
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man died eight days after being wounded in a drive-by shooting.

Fredrick McDuffy, 50, of the 3400 block of Jackson Street, died Saturday, April 30 at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports.

An autopsy has been ordered.

McDuffy is one of three people who were wounded in the drive-by shooting just after 9:15 p.m. April 22 in the 3900 block of Chateau Drive.

Authorities have said that someone drove past a home there and fired at people who were standing in a front yard. Fire Department medics took two males to the hospital; a third victim was taken by private vehicle.

McDuffy’s death raises the number of homicides this year in Caddo Parish to 22.

