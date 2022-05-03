Law enforcement officers in Texarkana participate in SWAT training

Getting Answers
Law enforcement officers in Texarkana, Ark. participated in SWAT training Monday, May 2, 2022.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Law enforcement officers across the State of Arkansas are taking part in a SWAT training course.

The 50-hour course is being sponsored by the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department. SWAT instructor, Sgt. Rick Cockrell, says the course is designed for advanced officers dealing with special operations and tactics. Officers who complete this course will become certified SWAT officers in Arkansas.

Law enforcement officers in Texarkana, Ark. participated in SWAT training Monday, May 2, 2022.(KSLA)

“We hold it here at Texarkana at lease twice a year to help bring these officers to a training facility where they can learn and have a conducive environment where guys can work together as a team and develop efficiency skills that they might not be able to develop somewhere else,” said Cockrell.

The training will continue through the end of the first week of May.

