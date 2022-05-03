Getting Answers
‘Go-Pro’ program coming to Shreveport’s NLTCC campus

By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “Go-Pro”, or Professional Resilience Occupations, is a program that Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is pushing in conjunction with Louisiana colleges.

Shreveport’s Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College (NLTCC) is one of the six colleges selected to participate. This program was already at Minden’s campus, so this is an expansion.

Gerald Joshua, associate vice chancellor of workforce at NLTCC, spoke with KSLA Tuesday morning (May 3) to discuss the program. Watch the full interview below:

On Wednesday, May 4 at 2 p.m., Gov. Edwards is announcing the launch of the Pro Louisiana. It will be held at NLTCC’s Shreveport campus.

