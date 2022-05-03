Give for Good returns! Here’s how to make a donation.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - North Louisiana’s single largest day day of giving is back! Give for Good, which is spearheaded by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana (CFNLA), has raised more than $14 million for local non-profits over close to a decade.

In 2021, Give for Good broke a record, garnering more than $2.2 million for 239 organizations from 5,400 donors.

“Give for Good is a day to celebrate philanthropy and community. By donating online during Give for Good, you help raise crucial unrestricted dollars for non-profit organizations. Donations at any level can really make a difference. A community giving collectively is much more powerful than any one donor alone,” says CFNLA CEO Kristi Gustavson. “Whether you give $10 or $10,000, you have a hand in transforming our community.”

The Community Foundation makes it easy to pick and choose which organizations people can donate to. All donations are also 100% tax deductible.

The minimum gift is $10.

