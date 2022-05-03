Getting Answers
Give for Good returns! Here’s how to make a donation.

In 2021, $2.2 million was raised for local non-profits, which was a record for the Community Foundation
Give for Good raises millions of dollars annually for local non-profits through charitable donations.(Community Foundation of North Louisiana)
By Christian Piekos
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - North Louisiana’s single largest day day of giving is back! Give for Good, which is spearheaded by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana (CFNLA), has raised more than $14 million for local non-profits over close to a decade.

In 2021, Give for Good broke a record, garnering more than $2.2 million for 239 organizations from 5,400 donors.

Click here to make a donation.

“Give for Good is a day to celebrate philanthropy and community. By donating online during Give for Good, you help raise crucial unrestricted dollars for non-profit organizations. Donations at any level can really make a difference. A community giving collectively is much more powerful than any one donor alone,” says CFNLA CEO Kristi Gustavson. “Whether you give $10 or $10,000, you have a hand in transforming our community.”

The Community Foundation makes it easy to pick and choose which organizations people can donate to. All donations are also 100% tax deductible.

The minimum gift is $10.

