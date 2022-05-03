Getting Answers
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student

“... Detectives have reason to believe there are possibly additional victims in this case”
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with juveniles, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, distribution of marijuana and obstruction of justice-evidence.(Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A now-former Bossier School District employee is accused of soliciting photographs of a juvenile, both nude and clothed, and of sharing pornography with the child and at least one other victim at the school where he taught.

Bossier sheriff’s detectives arrested 32-year-old Deandre Demar Council, of Middle Creek Drive in Bossier City, on Monday, May 2 and booked him into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing at 10:02 p.m. the same day. He is charged with one count each of:

  • indecent behavior with juveniles,
  • contributing to the delinquency of a minor,
  • distribution of marijuana, and,
  • obstruction of justice-evidence.

No bonds have been set.

“Council has been a teacher in both Bossier and Caddo Parish schools since 2014, with the majority of his tenure in Caddo Parish,” the Bossier Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post.

Bossier School District released the following statement:

“This type of behavior is not tolerated at Bossier Schools and the district has since severed all ties with this individual following his arrest. We are cooperating fully with investigators and encourage anyone with additional information to report it to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.”

During an interview, the victim told detectives that Council allegedly gave money on multiple occasions in hopes of getting either nude or clothed pictures of the victim. Detectives say the juvenile also was given gifts and marijuana. The victim also reportedly said that Council shared pornography with the juvenile and at least one other victim.

Before his arrest, Council agreed to meet with detectives for an interview during which he allegedly confessed to giving marijuana, money and gifts to the juvenile. He also reportedly admitted to sending pornography to the victims. And after a search of his phone, authorities say Council admitted to deleting some of his social media applications and photographs off the device.

“This matter is still under investigation,” the Sheriff’s Office posted. “And because of where Council worked, detectives have reason to believe there are possibly additional victims in this case.”

Authorities urge anyone who believes they or one of their loved ones is a victim of this crime to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

