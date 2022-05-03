Family, community call for end of violence after 15-year-old fatally shot in Hope

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Another ArkLaTex teen has lost his life due to gun violence.

Family and friends of 15-year-old TyKendrick Bradford gathered on Tuesday, May 3 at the place he was shot and killed.

“They did a drive-by, that’s all I know. I heard gun shots, I jumped up and rant to the door, and when I came to the door, he was laying there,” said Temeka Moses, Bradford’s aunt.

Around midnight, Hope police officers responded to the 600 block of South Walnut Street and found the teen suffering from a gun shot wound. TyKendrick was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Family tells KSLA the teen was outside with friends when the shooting happened.

“He is my nephew and he didn’t bother anybody. He was a good kid,” said Nina Moses.

Police say they do have a person of interest in the shooting, but no arrest has been made. Meanwhile, officials and community members echo the call for violence to end.

“By all means, if they got guns, we need to get the guns away from our kids,” said Kim Tomblin with the Hope Police Department.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact police.

“I just want justice for my nephew. If you did it, turn yourself in,” said Moses.

