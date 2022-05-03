Getting Answers
ArkLaTex organizations react to leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion

(Phil Roeder / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On the evening of Monday, May 3, news broke of a leaked draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade. It’s a decision that has kept states from making abortions illegal.

In the leaked document, Justice Samuel Alito writes, “It is time to heed the constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

ArkLaTex organizations are weighing in.

“We’ve been preparing for this,” Jodi Burns, executive director of Heart of Hope, said. “We know there are going to be unplanned pregnancies in society. What we have been doing, really for the past 12 years, is preparing a place for young women, who are finding themselves in this situation.”

Burns said women should not live in fear.

“In this situation, this young lady, she’s in a tornado. There’s a lot of things that’s assaulting her about this moment, this crisis and the fear of what the future looks like her and her child. When we can enter the situation - whether it’s Heart of Hope or another home like this - we’re saying, ‘You can do this! You can have this child!’”

On the other side of the aisle, pro-choice advocates argue that the decision should be up to the person carrying the child - not the government or political figures.

“This is an early draft of Justice Alito’s opinion and by no means is it the final decision. His opinion is certainly no surprise. I continue to hope the court’s final decision respects the dignity and autonomy of persons no matter where they live. This is especially important for families in the south with it’s abysmal maternal mortality rate,” said Kathaleen Pittman, the clinic administrator for Hope Medical Group For Women, in an emailed statement to KSLA.

We asked KSLA viewers what they thought about the watershed court case potentially being overturned.

“Yes. I’m glad it will possibly be overturned,” Alicia Thomas Thompson wrote.

Cyndi Allen commented, “No it shouldn’t be overturned!! I personally couldn’t ever have done it…but I would never take that option from another woman. Government shouldn’t have access to anyones reproductive system.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

