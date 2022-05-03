Getting Answers
15-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting

Tykendrick Bradford, 15
Tykendrick Bradford, 15(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Hope Public Schools is mourning the death of one of its students.

On Tuesday, May 3, the Arkansas school system posted on its Facebook page, saying school officials were notified in the morning by the police department about the death. Police officials say the incident happened around 12 a.m. when officers responded to a call about someone shot in the 600 block of S Walnut Street in Hope.

When officers got there, they found a male victim on the ground in front of a house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police have identified the victim as Tykendrick Bradford, 15.

Witnesses on scene reportedly told police Bradford was hit by gunfire that came from a passing car. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Lt. Jimmy Courtney at 870-722-2560. The investigation is ongoing.

The school system posted the following statement about Bradford’s death:

“Earlier this morning, Hope Public School officials were notified by the Hope Police Department, of an off-campus incident involving a Hope High School student. Tragically, the student passed away this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends, and school community. Beginning this morning, extra counselors and social workers will be available for HHS students and staff. The entire Bobcat Family expresses deep sadness and shock at the passing of this student. It is times like this that we come together not only to offer our sympathies but also to demonstrate our resolve as the Bobcat Family.”

