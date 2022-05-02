Unsettled week ahead for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a wonderful weekend and start of May! As we kick off a new week we are tracking multiple chances for showers and storms this week including possible strong and severe storms. It will start later today with scattered showers and storms across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex. This will continue into early Tuesday morning before we see a lull in the storms Wednesday out ahead of our next significant chance of severe weather on the way Thursday. That will be due to another potent upper level low swinging out of the mountain west and onto the Plains. During the day Thursday we could see strong and severe storms move through the region. Starting on Friday we should start to see some drier weather heading into the weekend with only a slight chance of storms over the weekend on Saturday specifically.

We are tracking our next chance for widespread strong and severe storms Thursday afternoon as front moves through. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning if you live across the northwest ArkLaTex you will probably want to grab an umbrella as we are tracking scattered showers and storms this morning. This will continue through the morning hours before we see a bit of a lull heading into the afternoon. High temperatures even with the morning storms should be able to move into the mid-80s as we do expect some afternoon sunshine. As we move into the evening hours we are tracking more storms that will be occurring across the northwest part of the ArkLaTex with some of these storms potentially on the stronger side.

Moving on to Tuesday and the middle of the week we are tracking more potential for storms across the ArkLaTex. First early Tuesday we could see some thunderstorm activity push into the region with the potential for a wet commute. After that, we should just see a few showers during the day and into the evening hours. Wednesday should be drier with highs both days in the mid to upper 80s. As we get to Thursday we are tracking another disturbance that will be moving into the region bringing more thunderstorms during the day and some of these could also be severe. Thursday will really be the day that needs to be watched for the most widespread severe weather potential before we start to dry out and clear out later on Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are expecting somewhat more tranquil conditions for the region. While we could see some showers and storms on Saturday they look fairly isolated in nature with generally dry weather looking likely currently. Temperatures over the weekend will be getting toasty though with the potential for high temperatures that will be moving into the low to mid-90s marking the start of a more sizzling phase of spring for the region.

In the meantime, prepare for a could be a stormy week for some in the ArkLaTex. Have a great week!

