Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Two 18-year-olds were killed and a 17-year-old was seriously hurt in shooting at apartment complex
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana, Texas, police.(TTPD | Facebook)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Now in custody is a juvenile who was wanted for his alleged role in a shooting at an apartment complex that killed two people and wounded another.

Texarkana, Texas, police say 16-year-old Kevonte Collins was apprehended in the Dallas area the afternoon of Monday, May 2.

There was a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of capital murder.

Collins is a suspect in the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Texarkana, Texas, residents Deangelo Hardy and Rikolah Young about 5 p.m. Dec. 13 at The Oaks at Rosehill Apartments in the 1900 block of West 13th Street.

A 17-year-old was seriously hurt when he too was shot several times.

