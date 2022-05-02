Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Now in custody is a juvenile who was wanted for his alleged role in a shooting at an apartment complex that killed two people and wounded another.

Texarkana, Texas, police say 16-year-old Kevonte Collins was apprehended in the Dallas area the afternoon of Monday, May 2.

There was a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of capital murder.

Collins is a suspect in the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Texarkana, Texas, residents Deangelo Hardy and Rikolah Young about 5 p.m. Dec. 13 at The Oaks at Rosehill Apartments in the 1900 block of West 13th Street.

A 17-year-old was seriously hurt when he too was shot several times.

