Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area
Two 18-year-olds were killed and a 17-year-old was seriously hurt in shooting at apartment complex
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Now in custody is a juvenile who was wanted for his alleged role in a shooting at an apartment complex that killed two people and wounded another.
Texarkana, Texas, police say 16-year-old Kevonte Collins was apprehended in the Dallas area the afternoon of Monday, May 2.
There was a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of capital murder.
Collins is a suspect in the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Texarkana, Texas, residents Deangelo Hardy and Rikolah Young about 5 p.m. Dec. 13 at The Oaks at Rosehill Apartments in the 1900 block of West 13th Street.
A 17-year-old was seriously hurt when he too was shot several times.
