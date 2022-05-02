Getting Answers
Shreveport man accused of beating up woman, stealing her car

Damion Loyd, DOB: 4/14/1986
Damion Loyd, DOB: 4/14/1986(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is behind bars after allegedly beating up a woman and stealing her car.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, April 30 just after noon, deputies were sent out to Pines Road near the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. The victim claims a man, Damion Loyd, 36, beat her, then got in her car and drove away before law enforcement could get there. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

On Sunday, officials say they found Loyd at a motel in the 5100 block of Westwood Park. Loyd then led officers to the 2600 block of Silver Pine Boulevard, where the victim’s car was recovered.

Loyd was then arrested and booked into Shreveport City Jail; he was later transferred to the Caddo Correctional Center. He’s charged with second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery, and carjacking.

