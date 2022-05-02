Person found sitting on ground bleeding in Texarkana; 1 arrested for shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A 22-year-old suspect is in custody after a person was found sitting on the ground bleeding.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says it all happened Saturday, April 30 around 6:30 p.m. Officers were first sent out to a shooting call in the 900 block of Realtor Avenue. When they got there, they found someone sitting on the ground bleeding. Officers rendered aid and called an ambulance. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

After speaking to witnesses and gathering evidence at the scene, officers were able to find and arrest Sammie Brown, 22, of Texarkana. He’s charged with first-degree battery and gangs, and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. Brown was booked into the Miller County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 903-798-3130 or call Crime Stoppers at 903-798-7867.

