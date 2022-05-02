Pay raises for Louisiana teachers, support staffers closer to becoming reality

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana teachers are expected to receive $1,500 more in their paychecks when the fiscal year 2022-23 budget is passed in Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana House of Representatives has passed the proposal; and it’s now in the hands of the state Senate.

Jordan Thomas, of Red River United, said teachers are grateful for the pay raise. On the other hand, she said she wants to see Louisiana’s legislators “put their money where their mouth is.”

“We think we’re kind of being low-balled. We think that we could have a more significant pay raise,” she said.

Thomas noted teachers’ hard work over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, taking on new and additional roles and responsibilities to ensure schools are safe.

Bossier schools Superintendent Mitch Downey echoed those sentiments, calling teachers “heroes.”

“We think our teachers deserve it; they deserve much more than that,” he said. “We think there’s heroes, after what they’ve been through the last couple years.”

Support staffers such as cafeteria workers and bus drivers are expected to receive $750 each.

These figures are up from the 2021-22 raises, when teachers received $800 apiece and support staffers received $400 each.

According to the National Education Association, the average salary for starting teachers in Louisiana is $42,185 a year. It’s $44,527 in Texas, $35,803 in Arkansas and $38,074 in Oklahoma.

