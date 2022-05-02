Off and on showers and storms continue this week

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be likely for a couple days this week with a few break in between. So it will not rain everywhere each day. You’ll still want the umbrella handy as you head out the door.

This evening should be mostly dry. There will not be much rain around aside from a couple light and very small showers. So if you are planning on being outside, you may not need an umbrella for the time being. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

If you do plan on staying out late tonight, then you will need an umbrella. That is when you will run into some storms that will be pushing in after midnight. There is a marginal and slight risk for severe weather tonight. Mostly for areas north of I-20. If we do see any severe weather it will be due to strong winds and large hail. The tornado threat is looking very low. Temperatures overnight will cool to only the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday will have more of the storms from overnight linger in place. The severe threat should be over though. As of now, Tuesday will have some rain, but it will not be anything severe. The rain that we do see will be isolated and scattered. There’s a chance you do not see any rain at all. Temperatures will be in the 70s along and north of the I-30 corridor, then up to the mid to upper 80s farther south.

We should dry out a bit on Wednesday. There is only a 20% chance of rain for the day. There is a chance of some storms moving south, into the ArkLaTex. If they do, they could bring some severe weather. It is not a guarantee, but you can always check the radar before heading out the door to be sure. It will still be very cloudy with limited sunshine. Temperatures will be very warm and heat up to the upper 80s.

Thursday should start off dry, but more rain is on its way. A cold front will be sweeping through the ArkLaTex bringing a line of showers and storms. There is another risk for severe weather for much of the viewing area. This will again be due to strong and damaging winds and large hail. A tornado is not ruled out however. The rain should arrive in the late morning hours and through the evening. Continue to follow your favorite First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates.

Friday will go back to mostly dry weather. A couple isolated showers are possible but unlikely. So, I only have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Temperatures will be a bit warmer after a warm front moves over us. So high temperatures will get up to the mid to upper 80s.

This weekend will be mostly dry with very limited rain. A couple showers are not ruled out, but it should not be enough to cancel any plans. Here’s the catch. It will be HOT! Temperatures over the weekend will get up to the 90s! Especially on Sunday. Plus the humidity will be high, making it feel even worse! Stay hydrated if you plan on being outdoors!

Have a great week and stay weather aware with the rounds of storms this week!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.