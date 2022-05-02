New Orleans native Dai’Jean Dixon ready to ‘put on for the city’ after signing with the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dai’Jean Dixon produced record-breaking numbers at Nicholls. But the NFL Draft came and passed without Dixon hearing his name called. The receiver isn’t letting the minor setback phase him going forward.

“Throughout this process, I knew I was going to get drafted. But I’m not down on myself. Doors are still open. We’re just going to take this opportunity and run with it,” said Saints wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon.

The Karr Cougar alum won’t travel far to start his NFL career. Dixon inked with the Black and Gold on Saturday.

“I’m really excited about this. This is an opportunity to showcase my talents, and put on for the city now that I’m going to be here at home. I get to stay close with my family. I’m going to be surrounded by good people, good food. So there’s a lot of good coming out of this situation. I’m liking how the team looking too. We just signed Tyrann Mathieu, we got Kamara, we got Mike Thomas, Chris Olave,” said Dixon.

Dixon is the total package when it comes to playing wide receiver. He measures 6′3″, weighing in at 200 pounds, and he can play all over the field.

“Versatility, you can put me anywhere on the field. You can get some production out of me. There’s not a lot I can’t do,” said Dixon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.