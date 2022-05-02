Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

New Orleans native Dai’Jean Dixon ready to ‘put on for the city’ after signing with the Saints

By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dai’Jean Dixon produced record-breaking numbers at Nicholls. But the NFL Draft came and passed without Dixon hearing his name called. The receiver isn’t letting the minor setback phase him going forward.

“Throughout this process, I knew I was going to get drafted. But I’m not down on myself. Doors are still open. We’re just going to take this opportunity and run with it,” said Saints wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon.

The Karr Cougar alum won’t travel far to start his NFL career. Dixon inked with the Black and Gold on Saturday.

“I’m really excited about this. This is an opportunity to showcase my talents, and put on for the city now that I’m going to be here at home. I get to stay close with my family. I’m going to be surrounded by good people, good food. So there’s a lot of good coming out of this situation. I’m liking how the team looking too. We just signed Tyrann Mathieu, we got Kamara, we got Mike Thomas, Chris Olave,” said Dixon.

Dixon is the total package when it comes to playing wide receiver. He measures 6′3″, weighing in at 200 pounds, and he can play all over the field.

“Versatility, you can put me anywhere on the field. You can get some production out of me. There’s not a lot I can’t do,” said Dixon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area
WANTED: Thomas Office (left), 20, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and Elijah...
2 named as suspects in shooting on Prospect
The victim of a shooting in Minden showed up at a Shreveport hospital during the early morning...
Minden shooting victim drives to Shreveport hospital
Tykendrick Bradford, 15
15-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
Tyrann Mathieu signs 3-year, $33 million contract with Saints, ESPN reports
FILE - Ohio State receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an...
2022 NFL Draft: New Orleans Saints trade up to take Ohio State WR Chris Olave
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU CB Derek Stingley selected No. 3 overall by Texans
FILE - The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in...
Former NFL player, Troup native Ed Jasper dies