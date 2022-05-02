Minden shooting victim drives to Shreveport hospital

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A victim of a shooting is in the hospital after being shot in Minden.

It happened during the early morning hours of Monday, May 2 somewhere in Minden. The victim then drove to a hospital in Shreveport. Officials say the victim is not from the area.

It appears the victim was shot while driving and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details are currently available. This story will be updated when more information is gathered.

