Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Minden shooting victim drives to Shreveport hospital

The victim of a shooting in Minden showed up at a Shreveport hospital during the early morning...
The victim of a shooting in Minden showed up at a Shreveport hospital during the early morning hours of Monday, May 2, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A victim of a shooting is in the hospital after being shot in Minden.

It happened during the early morning hours of Monday, May 2 somewhere in Minden. The victim then drove to a hospital in Shreveport. Officials say the victim is not from the area.

It appears the victim was shot while driving and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details are currently available. This story will be updated when more information is gathered.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, was killed in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood Sunday, May 1, 2022...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27
Caddo Parish man dies when pickup runs off road, hits tree in Bossier Parish
SPD investigating shooting on Prospect Street
Man shot in head on Prospect Street; suspect at large
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert

Latest News

WANTED: Thomas Office (left), 20, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and Elijah...
2 named as suspects in shooting on Prospect
1 arrested for shooting after victim found bleeding on ground in Texarkana
1 arrested for shooting after victim found bleeding on ground in Texarkana
Fatal shooting reported in Texarkana; police searching for suspect
Fatal shooting reported in Texarkana; police searching for suspect
School officials react to death of Caddo Middle Magnet student
School officials react to death of Caddo Middle Magnet student
Neighbor reacts to shooting death of 13-year-old girl
Neighbor reacts to shooting death of 13-year-old girl