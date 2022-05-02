Educational tax propositions pass in Caddo, Bossier parishes

(KSLA) - On Saturday, April 30, many people in northwest Louisiana voted on several issues, including the fate of millions of dollars in funding for a few of the area’s school districts. Also on the ballot, a pair of mayoral runoff races and several tax renewals in many northwest Louisiana parishes.

In Bossier Parish, three school board propositions were put before voters. They generate around $48 million annually for the school district. The money pays for salaries and benefits, and general school building improvements and maintenance.

Voters said yes to all three propositions. The first passed with 84% of the vote. Voters approved the second proposition with 85%. And the third passed with 84%. Unofficial numbers from the Secretary of State’s Office show there was only about an 11% turnout for these races.

Bossier Schools released a statement in regards to the support the district received from voters for the three school renewals:

“We are incredibly grateful to the voters of Bossier Parish for reaffirming their support of our teachers, employees and the nearly 23,000 students that attend Bossier Schools. By renewing these three propositions overwhelmingly, our district can continue to offer the highest quality education that children deserve and this community expects.”

Over in Caddo Parish, the school board also had three tax propositions put before voters. These taxes account for roughly $65 million each year for the school district. The money takes care of things like salaries, upkeep of facilities, classroom technology, and school bus maintenance.

Caddo Parish voters approved all three tax renewals. Proposition 1 passed with 80%, Proposition 2 passed with 78%, and Proposition 3 was approve with 80% of the vote. Just like in Bossier Parish, turnout for this election was very low. Unofficial numbers from the Secretary of State’s Office put the turnout at just 7%.

Caddo Parish School Board President Tony Nations released a statement on the renewals:

“I join my fellow Board members in celebrating the positive results of tonight’s election and offering my heartfelt thanks to the citizens of Caddo Parish for their continued support of our schools. These millages account for a large percentage of our district’s annual funding. The community’s recognition of that and willingness to continue to fund the critical needs of our schools speaks to the essential roles our schools in making Caddo Parish a great place to live and work. We are excited for the future of our district and what is in store as our Board works hand-in-hand with educators and citizens to provide the best educational opportunities to the students we serve.”

Superintendent Dr. T. Lamar Goree released this statement:

“Our community continues to show its support of the students, teachers and staff who are doing incredible work every day. Our district strives to provide the highest quality education for all children, and it is our mission to support our teachers and schools in every way to achieve that mission. It is a privilege to lead an extraordinary group of educators and staff members and an honor to serve the people of Caddo Parish, who have my utmost gratitude.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.