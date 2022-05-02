Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Deadly shooting reported in Texarkana; police looking for leads

By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Texarkana, the police department reports.

Officials say it happened just before 2 a.m. on Monday, May 2 in the 300 block of Links Drive. Officers found a person who appears to have died from a gunshot wound. The Miller County Coroner’s Office was notified, as well as the victim’s next of kin.

The investigation is just beginning, officials say. They need help from the public to solve the case. Anyone with information should call the Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3130 or Crime Stoppers at 903-798-7867.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, was killed in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood Sunday, May 1, 2022...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27
Caddo Parish man dies when pickup runs off road, hits tree in Bossier Parish
SPD investigating shooting on Prospect Street
Man shot in head on Prospect Street; suspect at large
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert

Latest News

WANTED: Thomas Office (left), 20, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and Elijah...
2 named as suspects in shooting on Prospect
1 arrested for shooting after victim found bleeding on ground in Texarkana
1 arrested for shooting after victim found bleeding on ground in Texarkana
Fatal shooting reported in Texarkana; police searching for suspect
Fatal shooting reported in Texarkana; police searching for suspect
Neighbor reacts to shooting death of 13-year-old girl
Neighbor reacts to shooting death of 13-year-old girl
School officials react to death of Caddo Middle Magnet student
School officials react to death of Caddo Middle Magnet student