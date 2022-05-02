Deadly shooting reported in Texarkana; police looking for leads

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Texarkana, the police department reports.

Officials say it happened just before 2 a.m. on Monday, May 2 in the 300 block of Links Drive. Officers found a person who appears to have died from a gunshot wound. The Miller County Coroner’s Office was notified, as well as the victim’s next of kin.

The investigation is just beginning, officials say. They need help from the public to solve the case. Anyone with information should call the Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3130 or Crime Stoppers at 903-798-7867.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.