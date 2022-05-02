Crocs launch cereal-themed collection

Getting Answers
By CNN staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT
(CNN) - There’s a new product for cereal lovers who want breakfast-themed footwear.

Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Honey Nut Cheerios and Trix.

The shoes are a collaboration between Crocs, General Mills, and Foot Locker, called the “Rise n’ Style” collection. They cost between $45-70 per pair.

Right now, only the Cinnamon Toast Crunch crocs are available in stores, but they should all be in stores by July.

