Caddo Parish man dies when pickup runs off road, hits tree in Bossier Parish

He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, LSP reports
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
(KSLA) — A Caddo Parish man died when his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado traveled through a ditch and struck a tree.

Louisiana State Police reports that 75-year-old Donald Cook, of Vivian, was killed when the pickup crashed just before 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1 on Louisiana Highway 3 at New Bethel Booker Road in Bossier Parish.

That’s about 5.6 miles north of Benton and less than eight miles south of Plain Dealing.

Cook, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP’s Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated 10 fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths this year.

