2 named as suspects in shooting on Prospect
Investigators say they both men to be armed and dangerous
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police have identified two suspects in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators say they consider 20-year-old Thomas Office and 22-year-old Elijah Williams to be armed and dangerous.
Office is wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree-murder. And authorities say they have a warrant to arrest Williams on a charge of principal to attempted first-degree murder.
The charges arise from a shooting just before 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30 in the 200 block of Prospect Street. It’s there between Centenary Boulevard and Morehead Avenue that officers found a man sitting in a black SUV. He had been shot in the head.
His wounds are considered life-threatening.
Police have said that they believe the shooter knows the victim and that it was a targeted shooting.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Office and/or Williams to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 and select #3.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, accessing the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app.
Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards to those willing to help police solve crimes. Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for this crime.
