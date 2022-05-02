2 named as suspects in shooting on Prospect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police have identified two suspects in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they consider 20-year-old Thomas Office and 22-year-old Elijah Williams to be armed and dangerous.

Office is wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree-murder. And authorities say they have a warrant to arrest Williams on a charge of principal to attempted first-degree murder.

The charges arise from a shooting just before 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30 in the 200 block of Prospect Street. It’s there between Centenary Boulevard and Morehead Avenue that officers found a man sitting in a black SUV. He had been shot in the head.

His wounds are considered life-threatening.

Police have said that they believe the shooter knows the victim and that it was a targeted shooting.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Office and/or Williams to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 and select #3.

Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, accessing the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards to those willing to help police solve crimes. Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for this crime.

RELATED: Man shot in head on Prospect Street; suspect at large

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.