Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

2 named as suspects in shooting on Prospect

Investigators say they both men to be armed and dangerous
WANTED: Thomas Office (left), 20, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and Elijah...
WANTED: Thomas Office (left), 20, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and Elijah Williams, 22, one count of principal to attempted first-degree murder. Investigators consider both men to be armed and dangerous.(Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police have identified two suspects in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they consider 20-year-old Thomas Office and 22-year-old Elijah Williams to be armed and dangerous.

Office is wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree-murder. And authorities say they have a warrant to arrest Williams on a charge of principal to attempted first-degree murder.

The charges arise from a shooting just before 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30 in the 200 block of Prospect Street. It’s there between Centenary Boulevard and Morehead Avenue that officers found a man sitting in a black SUV. He had been shot in the head.

His wounds are considered life-threatening.

Police have said that they believe the shooter knows the victim and that it was a targeted shooting.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Office and/or Williams to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 and select #3.

Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, accessing the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards to those willing to help police solve crimes. Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for this crime.

RELATED: Man shot in head on Prospect Street; suspect at large

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, was killed in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood Sunday, May 1, 2022...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27
Caddo Parish man dies when pickup runs off road, hits tree in Bossier Parish
SPD investigating shooting on Prospect Street
Man shot in head on Prospect Street; suspect at large
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert

Latest News

1 arrested for shooting after victim found bleeding on ground in Texarkana
1 arrested for shooting after victim found bleeding on ground in Texarkana
Fatal shooting reported in Texarkana; police searching for suspect
Fatal shooting reported in Texarkana; police searching for suspect
Neighbor reacts to shooting death of 13-year-old girl
Neighbor reacts to shooting death of 13-year-old girl
School officials react to death of Caddo Middle Magnet student
School officials react to death of Caddo Middle Magnet student