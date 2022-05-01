Getting Answers
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after videos posted to social media shows dozens of people gathered in a crowd on College Drive near the I-10 ramp as several sports cars were spotted performing doughnuts and burning rubber in the street Sat., April 30.

In the videos, cars can be heard revving their engines, and exhaust clouding the street as onlookers cheer.

A witness to the incident stated there were nearly 100 people blocking the road on both sides.

Similar incidents were also reported near Topgolf off of Siegen Lane and Choctaw Drive.

Videos of the incident were widely circulated on social media Sunday. Many people left angry comments, with some asking how this was able to unfold on one of the busiest streets in Baton Rouge.

BRPD released the following statement about the roadway obstruction:

