Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after videos posted to social media shows dozens of people gathered in a crowd on College Drive near the I-10 ramp as several sports cars were spotted performing doughnuts and burning rubber in the street Sat., April 30.

A spokesman with Baton Rouge police stated officers are aware and are further looking into it. (Jacob Smith)

In the videos, cars can be heard revving their engines, and exhaust clouding the street as onlookers cheer.

A witness to the incident stated there were nearly 100 people blocking the road on both sides.

Similar incidents were also reported near Topgolf off of Siegen Lane and Choctaw Drive.

Videos of the incident were widely circulated on social media Sunday. Many people left angry comments, with some asking how this was able to unfold on one of the busiest streets in Baton Rouge.

BRPD released the following statement about the roadway obstruction:

BRPD would like to thank all of the officers and EBR Law Enforcement personnel who made sure the Garth Brooks Concert was a safe event. With more than 100,000 attendees, it was a tremendous effort and job well done. We were made aware of individuals involved in reckless driving on College Drive near I-10. Units were on other calls for service and were dispatched to the scene. Officers were able to clear the scene and reopen the roadways. BRPD is aware of these individuals engaging in reckless driving and enforcement action has been taken in the past. We have made arrests, towed vehicles, seized weapons, and issued citations to persons involved in this type of illegal behavior. BRPD investigators are actively investigating this incident.

