Police investigating report of shooting in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the city’s South Highland neighborhood.

A female inside a house on Fairfield Avenue was struck by gunfire, Police Chief Wayne Smith told KSLA News 12. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

First responders were summoned to Fairfield between Delaware Street and Erie Street at 2:23 p.m. Sunday, May 1, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Initially, five Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a medical emergency at that location. Shreveport Police Department sent eight units to a report of a shooting there.

Neighbors told KSLA News 12 they heard what sounded like multiple gunshots about 2:20 p.m.

Councilmen Grayson Boucher and John Nickelson also are on the scene.

SPD responding to shooting on Fairfield Ave. in South Highlands. Neighbors say they heard multiple gun shots. Working to confirm injuries. (@KSLA) pic.twitter.com/pg9rS65nad — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) May 1, 2022

Crime scene tape and heavy SPD presence at Fairfield and Erie in South Highlands. Still working to confirm details. (@KSLA) pic.twitter.com/9JxUKBXi7Z — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) May 1, 2022

SPD chief tells me a female was struck by gunfire inside of a home. He couldn’t confirm which home in the area. Injuries unknown. Multiple blocks are roped off. (⁦@KSLA⁩) pic.twitter.com/5FCmGKHJLH — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) May 1, 2022

He also tells me he saw first responders “doing chest compressions” on the shooting victims before being transported. (@KSLA) — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) May 1, 2022

*victim — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) May 1, 2022

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

