Police investigating report of shooting in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the city’s South Highland neighborhood.
A female inside a house on Fairfield Avenue was struck by gunfire, Police Chief Wayne Smith told KSLA News 12. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.
First responders were summoned to Fairfield between Delaware Street and Erie Street at 2:23 p.m. Sunday, May 1, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Initially, five Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a medical emergency at that location. Shreveport Police Department sent eight units to a report of a shooting there.
Neighbors told KSLA News 12 they heard what sounded like multiple gunshots about 2:20 p.m.
Councilmen Grayson Boucher and John Nickelson also are on the scene.
This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
