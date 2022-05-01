Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police investigating report of shooting in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood

A female inside a house on Fairfield Avenue was struck by gunfire, police chief says
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting May 1, 2022, on Fairfield Avenue...
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting May 1, 2022, on Fairfield Avenue between Delaware Street and Erie Street.(Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12)
By Christian Piekos and Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the city’s South Highland neighborhood.

A female inside a house on Fairfield Avenue was struck by gunfire, Police Chief Wayne Smith told KSLA News 12. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

First responders were summoned to Fairfield between Delaware Street and Erie Street at 2:23 p.m. Sunday, May 1, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A female inside a house on Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport was struck by gunfire on the...
A female inside a house on Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport was struck by gunfire on the afternoon of May 1, 2022, Police Chief Wayne Smith told KSLA News 12.(Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12)

Initially, five Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a medical emergency at that location. Shreveport Police Department sent eight units to a report of a shooting there.

Neighbors told KSLA News 12 they heard what sounded like multiple gunshots about 2:20 p.m.

Councilmen Grayson Boucher and John Nickelson also are on the scene.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
SPD investigating shooting on Prospect Street
Man shot in head on Prospect Street; suspect at-large
The Haughton Police Department announced they have three people in custody following two police...
Two vehicle chases nets three arrests
Video of the alleged burglar shows how he stood inches from the bed where the victims were...
Intruder caught on camera standing over sleeping couple
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest

Latest News

April 30 is Election Day in Louisiana
(Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)
Fairground officials say security is top priority for Spring Fest
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity honors students with scholarships
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity honors students with scholarships
Election results for April 30
Election results for April 30