Fairground officials say security is top priority for Spring Fest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’re a few days into Spring Fest at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, and fair President Chris Giordano says safety is a top priority.

“At our gates, everyone that’s coming in will be metal detected to check for any weapons or anything. Then we also search bags at the gate. Then once coming into the park you’ll see a lot of police officers. We hire a very large police force and a private security company as well,” he said.

Giordano said they have a 32-camera system that shows almost every point on the grounds.

“We now have a 32-camera system and we can see just about every point inside the fair, which those cameras are tied into the Real Time Crime Center, which is also tied into the police command bus which is on site here. The commander on the bus can radio officers that are patrolling on the midway just if they see a potential problem in the area,” he said.

Giordano also shared safety tips for fest-goers.

“As far as families coming out to the fair with their small children and such, try not to let them wander off. And with the carnival rides and stuff, each one of the carnival rides has different rules for the ride. I ask that you please follow those rules, they’re in there for your own safety.

Spring Fest comes to a close May 8.

