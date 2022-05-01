Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity donates scholarships to 6 outstanding high school students

(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Recreation Center was the place for giving on Saturday, April 30.

The Kappa Gamma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity honored six outstanding high school students this afternoon with scholarships. Fraternity leaders say the students have been great achievers, some academically and some athletically. The students attend schools in Texarkana, Hooks, Texas and Hope, Ark.

The fraternity presented each young man a scholarship of $1,000.

“Through community service and other events, they have risen to the top of their class and we want to acknowledge them here today. These guys were so great that Alpha Phi Alpha decided to step up and do more to sow seeds into their future,” said President Anthony Ware.

The students were selected after submitting essays concerning their future goals. This is the first year the fraternity has made this commitment to students in and around the Texarkana area.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
SPD investigating shooting on Prospect Street
Man shot in head on Prospect Street; suspect at-large
The Haughton Police Department announced they have three people in custody following two police...
Two vehicle chases nets three arrests
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Video of the alleged burglar shows how he stood inches from the bed where the victims were...
Intruder caught on camera standing over sleeping couple

Latest News

April 30 is Election Day in Louisiana
(Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)
Fairground officials say security is top priority for Spring Fest
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity honors students with scholarships
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity honors students with scholarships
Election results for April 30
Election results for April 30
Officials say security is top priority at Spring Fest
Officials say security is top priority at Spring Fest