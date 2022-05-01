Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity donates scholarships to 6 outstanding high school students

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Recreation Center was the place for giving on Saturday, April 30.

The Kappa Gamma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity honored six outstanding high school students this afternoon with scholarships. Fraternity leaders say the students have been great achievers, some academically and some athletically. The students attend schools in Texarkana, Hooks, Texas and Hope, Ark.

The fraternity presented each young man a scholarship of $1,000.

“Through community service and other events, they have risen to the top of their class and we want to acknowledge them here today. These guys were so great that Alpha Phi Alpha decided to step up and do more to sow seeds into their future,” said President Anthony Ware.

The students were selected after submitting essays concerning their future goals. This is the first year the fraternity has made this commitment to students in and around the Texarkana area.

