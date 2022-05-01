Getting Answers
21-year-old Bastrop man dies in Morehouse Parish crash, says state police

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN Images)
By Kenya Ross
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Bastrop man died Saturday night in a one-vehicle fatal crash.

According to Trooper Javier Leija with Louisiana State Police Troop F, authorities began investigating the crash shortly after 11:53 p.m. on April 30, 2022. Leija released more details about Saturday night’s crash, including the name of the victim.

Morehouse Parish – On April 30, 2022, shortly after 11:53 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 593, south of Louisiana Highway 830-5.  This crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Donavan D. Blocker, who was not wearing his seat belt.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Blocker, was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 593.  For reasons still under investigation, Blocker’s vehicle exited the roadway and overturned.  As a result, he was ejected from the vehicle.

Blocker was pronounced deceased at the scene by Morehouse Parish Coroner’s Office.   Impairment is not suspected to be a factor; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.  The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind motorists that buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash.  Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences.  Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2022, Troop F has investigated 10 fatal crashes, which have resulted in 11 fatalities.

