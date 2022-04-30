Two vehicle chases nets three arrests

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - In a post on Facebook, the Haughton Police Department announced they have three people in custody following two police pursuits on Saturday morning.

It started around 2:30 a.m. on April 30 when officers spotted a black Jeep SUV closely following a motorcycle. The Jeep SUV was found to have a switched license plate, according to a Facebook post.

Officers attempted to stop the SUV when the driver passed the motorcycle on the I-20 westbound on-ramp and lead officers on a chase. The occupants began throwing things from the passenger window at speeds over 100 miles per hour. The vehicle merged onto I-220, exited Shed Road where they ran a stop sign, and merged back on I-220. The vehicle then exited Swan Lake Road and continued to Cardnell Road where the 2 occupants led officers on a foot chase.

The driver was tased by assisting agency and taken into custody. He was checked by EMS and cleared at the scene. The passenger was apprehended about the same time.

Another officer attempted to stop the motorcycle while on the Interstate 20 ramp during the same traffic stop as the Jeep.

The other officer attempted to stop the Kawasaki motorcycle on the Interstate 20 on-ramp at the same time and location as the Jeep. The motorcycle operator looked back and then accelerated quickly. The motorcycle passed the Jeep being pursued by other officers and merged onto I-220. The motorcycle continued and exited northbound on Airline Drive. The operator ran a red light and then turned onto Wemple Road. The chase continued until they reached the end of Crosscreek Drive where the operator lost control while attempting to stop.

Officers took the operator into custody without incident. He was checked by EMS and cleared at the scene.

Officers determined that the Jeep was stolen out of Texas. Methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Counterfeit money was found at the scene, apparently thrown from the vehicle.

Both occupants had active warrants issued for their arrest. The motorcyclist did not have a valid driver’s license, registration or insurance.

On Facebook, HPD thanked the agencies who assisted in this chase.

Thank you to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and Bossier City Police Department for their assistance!

