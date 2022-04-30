SPD investigating shooting in Hollywood Heights neighborhood
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29.
The incident occurred in the 4900 block of Waters Place in the Hollywood Heights neighborhood.
Officials say an individual was shot in the buttocks at a different location from where police responded. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.
Details are slim at this time. No suspect information is available.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for details.
