SPD investigating shooting in Hollywood Heights neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29.

The incident occurred in the 4900 block of Waters Place in the Hollywood Heights neighborhood.

Officials say an individual was shot in the buttocks at a different location from where police responded. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Details are slim at this time. No suspect information is available.

