Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport organization hosts 2nd annual autism walk

Autism Awareness ribbon
Autism Awareness ribbon(MGN)
By Jade Myers
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, April 30 is the last day of Autism Acceptance Month. Today, Excel Autism Behavioral Education and Development Center raised awareness for the cause with their second autism walk.

“It’s great that we have this month to recognize it but we can’t forget that families are dealing with this everyday. Unfortunately, some of our kids are a little rougher around the edges than others and they have to deal with that. So, what would be nice is to not just recognize it and accept it in April, but we do it all months of the year,” said Director Latonzia Montgomery.

Montgomery said they plan to have more walks in the future to celebrate those with autism.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
SPD investigating shooting on Prospect Street
Man shot in head on Prospect Street; suspect at-large
The Haughton Police Department announced they have three people in custody following two police...
Two vehicle chases nets three arrests
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Video of the alleged burglar shows how he stood inches from the bed where the victims were...
Intruder caught on camera standing over sleeping couple

Latest News

April 30 is Election Day in Louisiana
(Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)
Fairground officials say security is top priority for Spring Fest
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity honors students with scholarships
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity honors students with scholarships
Election results for April 30
Election results for April 30
Officials say security is top priority at Spring Fest
Officials say security is top priority at Spring Fest