Shreveport organization hosts 2nd annual autism walk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, April 30 is the last day of Autism Acceptance Month. Today, Excel Autism Behavioral Education and Development Center raised awareness for the cause with their second autism walk.

“It’s great that we have this month to recognize it but we can’t forget that families are dealing with this everyday. Unfortunately, some of our kids are a little rougher around the edges than others and they have to deal with that. So, what would be nice is to not just recognize it and accept it in April, but we do it all months of the year,” said Director Latonzia Montgomery.

Montgomery said they plan to have more walks in the future to celebrate those with autism.

