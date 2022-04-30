Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Saints’ QB Winston getting college degree Saturday, 7 years after leaving Florida State

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was to receive his bachelor's degree Saturday (April 30) in...
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was to receive his bachelor's degree Saturday (April 30) in Tallahassee, seven years after leaving Florida State early to enter the 2015 NFL draft. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)(John Froschauer | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WVUE) - Jameis Winston has long been lauded as a Heisman Trophy winner, a collegiate national champion and a former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick. But on Saturday (April 30), the New Orleans Saints’ quarterback earns an accolade to which he has aspired for years: College graduate.

Winston, 28, is among 70 Florida State student-athletes who will receive degrees this weekend during spring commencement exercises in Tallahassee, the university announced. For Winston, the college diploma comes seven years after he decided to forego his final two years of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2015 NFL draft. He was selected first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Our student-athletes have the goal of obtaining their degree set in front of them from the moment they are recruited,” Florida State vice president and athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. “It is an absolute priority for us.”

It has been for Winston, as well. The quarterback took online classes for years to finish required coursework for his bachelor’s degree, and has told interviewers in the past how important completing the degree was to him and his family.

In 2014, Winston told NFL.com that he was majoring in social sciences with a minor in business.

Winston led the Seminoles to a 14-0 record and the 2013 national championship as a redshirt freshman. He left the university after his sophomore season, having compiled a 26-1 record and passing for 65 touchdowns, second in Florida State history.

After failing to land quarterback Deshaun Watson through a trade with Houston, the Saints last month declared Winston their starting quarterback and re-signed him to a two-year, $28 million contract extension.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
SPD investigating shooting on Prospect Street
Man shot in head on Prospect Street; suspect at-large
The Haughton Police Department announced they have three people in custody following two police...
Two vehicle chases nets three arrests
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Video of the alleged burglar shows how he stood inches from the bed where the victims were...
Intruder caught on camera standing over sleeping couple

Latest News

FILE - Ohio State receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an...
2022 NFL Draft: New Orleans Saints trade up to take Ohio State WR Chris Olave
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)
2022 NFL Draft: LSU CB Derek Stingley selected No. 3 overall by Texans
FILE - The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in...
Former NFL player, Troup native Ed Jasper dies
LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many Saints...
‘It would be great to represent my state, my city, the team I grew up watching’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints
New Orleans Saints strong safety Malcolm Jenkins runs around Carolina Panthers wide receiver...
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement