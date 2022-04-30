On and off showers and storms possible Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The pleasant and quite weekend weather comes to a halt today as a cold front moves in and stalls out. This will mean showers and storms and the potential for a few strong to severe storms later tonight. Not just over the weekend but into the work week, we’ll also have several chances for seeing showers and storms in the ArkLaTex.

There is a SLIGHT (2/5) risk over I-30 south down to the I-20 corridor.

Saturday night: a cold front will continue pushing east near the I-20 corridor. Showers and storms may re-develop along and ahead of this line as we head into the evening hours but the timing may limit storm potential to a degree. Strong to severe storms still cant be ruled out, but severe threat should diminish after midnight and not everyone will see or hear rain and storms.

Sunday now suddenly looks like the drier of the two days. I kept the rain chances up a little since I still believe some rain will be passing by. If you are to see any rain it will be a lot of scattered and on and off activity. So it will not be a washout nor one long continuous event. If you are planning to go to Taco Wars or the fair, I would pack an umbrella just in case. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s. The humidity will also be up quite a bit, so it will not feel very comfortable.

The rain chances will likely linger into Monday with it’s severe threat now pulled back, we’ll still have to keep our eyes on it. Highs on Monday will be back in the mid 80s.

Tuesday looks to have more lingering showers and storms. Rain chances are still at 40%, but are now the highest of the week. It will not be a washout, but you’ll want your umbrella as you head out the door. I would plan on limited rain in the morning, then it should become more scattered and widespread in the afternoon. Temperatures will be getting up to the mid 80s.

Wednesday seems a bit drier with only a 20% chance of rain for now. Mostly cloudy skies will hang around, but it should finally be drier day. Showers and storms are back up Thursday and Friday. Thursday could possible have severe weather so keep checking back as the details clear out as we closer to the day.

