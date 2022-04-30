Ministries host fundraiser for victims of BAFB explosion

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Outpouring support continues for Adam Purland and Clay Moock. Both were badly injured in a gas pipeline explosion on Barksdale Air Force Base earlier this month.

On Friday, April 29, the Men of Courage and Students of Courage Ministries hosted a fundraiser for the men and their families. Both groups served hundreds of hotdogs and burgers, raising money to help cover the men’s medical expenses.

Ministry leaders said they appreciate the financial support for the families, but they also want to offer spiritual support.

“The most important thing they need is prayer. God is really the only one to bring them through on this one. God is the main thing, the driving force behind this whole thing. He’s the reason we’re doing this and the reason they still have hope,” said Abi Lucas.

Meals were served to around 300 people, and more than $10,000 was raised for both men.

