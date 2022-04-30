Getting Answers
Man, woman charged in 2021 gun store burglary

From left: Jessica Moore and Silah Reed are facing charges for a burglary that took place on Nov. 19, 2021.(Bossier Max | BPSO)
By Alex Onken
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man and a woman are behind bars, accused of their role in a 2021 gunshop burglary.

Silah Reed and Jessica Moore are facing charges for a burglary that took place on Nov. 19, 2021.

Detectives received a tip from the security team of the St. Francis Cabrini Hospital of Alexandria concerning an abandoned vehicle in the parking lot. Detectives with the Alexandria Police Department learned that the vehicle displayed a stolen license plate. Further investigation determined that the vehicle contained all of the guns reported stolen from the November 14, 2021 burglary of the Guns-N-Ammo Store in Benton.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

The pair were booked into the Bossier Parish Jail. Each has a $320,000 bond.

