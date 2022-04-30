Man, woman charged in 2021 gun store burglary

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man and a woman are behind bars, accused of their role in a 2021 gunshop burglary.

Silah Reed and Jessica Moore are facing charges for a burglary that took place on Nov. 19, 2021.

Detectives received a tip from the security team of the St. Francis Cabrini Hospital of Alexandria concerning an abandoned vehicle in the parking lot. Detectives with the Alexandria Police Department learned that the vehicle displayed a stolen license plate. Further investigation determined that the vehicle contained all of the guns reported stolen from the November 14, 2021 burglary of the Guns-N-Ammo Store in Benton.

The pair were booked into the Bossier Parish Jail. Each has a $320,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.