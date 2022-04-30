Man shot in head on Prospect Street; suspect at-large

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

The incident occurred on Prospect Street, near the cross streets of Morehead Avenue and Centenary Boulevard.

Officials say a man was sitting in a black SUV, when another man fired multiple shots into the vehicle. The victim was shot in the head and transported to an area hospital. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police say they believe the suspect knows the victim and that it was a targeted shooting. The suspect is now at-large.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.