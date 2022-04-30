Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man shot in head on Prospect Street; suspect at-large

SPD investigating shooting on Prospect Street
SPD investigating shooting on Prospect Street(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

The incident occurred on Prospect Street, near the cross streets of Morehead Avenue and Centenary Boulevard.

Officials say a man was sitting in a black SUV, when another man fired multiple shots into the vehicle. The victim was shot in the head and transported to an area hospital. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police say they believe the suspect knows the victim and that it was a targeted shooting. The suspect is now at-large.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
The Haughton Police Department announced they have three people in custody following two police...
Two vehicle chases nets three arrests
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Video of the alleged burglar shows how he stood inches from the bed where the victims were...
Intruder caught on camera standing over sleeping couple

Latest News

April 30 is Election Day in Louisiana
(Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)
Fairground officials say security is top priority for Spring Fest
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity honors students with scholarships
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity honors students with scholarships
Election results for April 30
Election results for April 30
Officials say security is top priority at Spring Fest
Officials say security is top priority at Spring Fest