Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The gunfire that wounded six people at Magazine Street’s Balcony Bar late Friday (April 29) appears to have targeted a reputed New Orleans gang member who recently was released after a murder case against him fell apart, law enforcement sources told Fox 8.

Authorities speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed that 23-year-old Nairobi Davis was one of two men wounded when gunmen pulled up and opened fire, after they spotted him leaving the Uptown New Orleans bar.

Four women also struck in their legs and lower bodies -- in the hail of an estimated 50 bullets -- appear to have been collateral damage for the gunmen who fled the scene. The women, who range in age from 23 to 35, each arrived for hospital treatment in “stable” condition, New Orleans police said.

The 27-year-old man accompanying Davis is believed to have returned fire, leading the NOPD to describe the 10:17 p.m. incident as a “shootout” in its initial account from the scene. No arrests have been made and police have not identified the gunmen who initiated the exchange.

Neither Mayor LaToya Cantrell nor NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson has commented on the mass shooting in the Garden District, occurring on the first weekend that thousands of tourists have arrived for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Neighborhood resident Kristen Dugas said she and a friend were sitting on a bench, talking outside a nearby Magazine Street business when the incident occurred.

“A car did slow down, (but) no one thought anything of it,” Dugas said. “Nothing was suspicious. And then we heard what sounded like firecrackers, the string of firecrackers that kids set off. So, we stayed where we were.

“It wasn’t until there was a pause and second round (of shots) that we saw people sort of getting out of the way, that dictated we might want to move. ... No one really ran. Everyone just kind of moved kind of slowly like they were confused as to what was happening.”

Davis was arrested six months ago, accused of murdering two men and wounding two others in a quadruple shooting outside a church in the 3800 block of Annunciation Street. Davis was booked Oct. 13, one week after the shooting that claimed the lives of 25-year-old Derrick Copelin and 19-year-old Zernell Lee.

Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two others in a shooting outside an Uptown New Orleans church on Annunciation Street, but court records show the case was refused by the Orleans Parish District Attorney's office in March. (NOPD)

Davis initially was jailed in lieu of a $600,000 bond. But court records show Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Jonathan Friedman reduced that bond to $80,000 on Dec. 16. Davis posted that bond and was free the next day.

Davis’ bond obligation was dissolved after the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office refused the double-murder case against him on March 15.

An explanation for that decision was not immediately available with the DA’s office closed for the weekend.

