April 30 is Election Day in Louisiana

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Voters across northwest Louisiana went to the polls Saturday, April 30 to address a series of issues.

Mansfield residents voted for a new mayor. The race was between Thomas Jones (D) and incumbent John Mayweather, Sr. (D). Jones won with 60% of the vote.

In Natchitoches Parish, Natchez residents also voted for their new mayor. Patsy Ward Hoover, who has no political affiliation, squared off against Democratic incumbent Rosia Lee Humphery. Hoover won with 56% of the vote.

There are several propositions for Caddo and Bossier Schools.

Bossier residents passed three propositions. All of them, according to the school district, will directly fund critical day-to-day operations of the school district. These are property tax renewals totaling nearly $50 million. KSLA is told the funds will be used to pay for teacher salaries, benefits, and maintaining district buildings.

“We are incredibly grateful to the voters of Bossier Parish for reaffirming their support of our teachers, employees and the nearly 23,000 students that attend Bossier Schools. By renewing these three propositions overwhelmingly, our district can continue to offer the highest quality education that children deserve and this community expects,” read a statement from Bossier Schools.

Caddo Parish voters also passed a similar series of tax renewals that total upwards of $65 million. Caddo Schools tells KSLA these tax dollars account for 47 percent of the district’s revenue. They say the three propositions help pay for classroom technology, maintenance of the parish’s bus fleet, and educator’s salaries.

“Our community continues to show its support of the students, teachers and staff who are doing incredible work every day,” said Dr. T. Lamar Goree, superintendent of Caddo Schools. “Our district strives to provide the highest quality education for all children, and it is our mission to support our teachers and schools in every way to achieve that mission. It is a privilege to lead an extraordinary group of educators and staff members and an honor to serve the people of Caddo Parish, who have my utmost gratitude.”

Polls closed at 8 p.m.

