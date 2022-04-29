Unsettled weather expected for several days

(KSLA) - Rain will be possible every day for the foreseeable future. It will not be a washout any day, but there will be some heavy rain at times. Meanwhile temperatures will remain very warm.

Overnight, the clouds will slowly be on the increase. I do not expect any rain, even first thing in the morning near sunrise. There will also be more humidity overnight which will make it harder for the temperature to cool down. Lows will be only in the mid to upper 60s.

Over the weekend, our next weather maker will be moving in. This will be a cold front that will end up stalling out right on top of the ArkLaTex and will be bringing showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. Right now, I have a 30% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. Sunday now suddenly looks like the drier of the two days. I kept the rain chances up a little since I still believe some rain will be passing by. If you are to see any rain it will be a lot of scattered and on and off activity. So it will not be a washout nor one long continuous event. If you are planning to go to Taco Wars or the fair, I would pack an umbrella just in case. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s. The humidity will also be up quite a bit, so it will not feel very comfortable.

The rain chances will likely linger into Monday. Severe weather potential is still low, but there is an official severe weather outlook in place that covers most of Northeast Texas. This also includes McCurtain county Oklahoma. So it has been trimmed back a bit which is excellent news! As far as the threats go, I would expect anything that becomes severe to be due to strong winds and maybe large hail. We will follow the storms closely, so follow your First Alert Weather Team for the latest. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s.

Tuesday looks to have more lingering showers and storms. Rain chances are still at 40%, but are now the highest of the week. It will not be a washout, but you’ll want your umbrella as you head out the door. I would plan on limited rain in the morning, then it should become more scattered and widespread in the afternoon. Temperatures will be getting up to the mid 80s.

Wednesday I am optimistic that the drier weather returns. I still have a 20% chance of rain in case a few showers linger. Overall, it will be better weather to get outside. There should be a lot of clouds hanging around with limited sunshine. It will still be very warm if not hot. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of humidity.

To end the week, Thursday and Friday also look to have more rain! Yuck, I know! It will continue to be more of the same. Expect there to be off and on activity of these scattered showers and storms. It will not rain everywhere, nor all day. I’d keep the umbrella handy to be safe. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s.

