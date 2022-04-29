Texarkana Boy Scouts to host Scout-O-Rama

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A busy weekend is underway for Texarkana Boy Scouts, after being shut down for the last three years due to COVID-19.

The weekend of scouting activities is taking place at Spring Lake Park. There, the Caddo Area Council of Boy Scouts of America is hosting a Scout-O-Rama.

“Scout-O-Rama is a a big scouting event that shows the public what scouting is all about,” said Janice Richardson with the council.

Richardson said the goal is to get the community involved with the scouting program and hopefully enlist more scouts.

“We probably have around 1,500, maybe more scouts, in scouting currently. COVID kind of depleted our numbers some because, you know, everybody was afraid to get out. We are working on building back from that,” she said.

The Caddo Area Council of Boy Scouts of America covers eight counties in and around the Texarkana area. Scout officials say the organization plays an important part in developing future leaders.

“Scouting provides a good foundation for our youth. It helps build community leaders and businesses. It benefits everybody,” said Richardson.

The event is free of charge and will be open to the public Saturday, April 30.

