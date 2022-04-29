Rising temperatures and rain chances this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking temperatures, humidity, and rain chances that will all be on the rise for the region heading into the weekend. We are expecting another mainly sunny day today, but highs will be in the mid and upper 80s with the mugginess starting to rise. That will continue through the weekend as we track a frontal boundary that will be moving into the region starting up the scattered showers on Saturday and continuing through Tuesday of next week. Right now the timeframes for the best chance to see wet weather would be later Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, and then again later Monday through Tuesday before we should dry out somewhat for the middle of next week. Temperatures should consistently hold in the mid to upper 80s as we are not expecting any cold fronts to move through.

We are tracking scattered showers and storms on the way over the weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as we are expecting some warm temperatures to wrap up the week for the region. After starting off this morning in the low 60s we are expecting highs this afternoon to be moving up into the mid-80s with a decent amount of sunshine. While the humidity will not be out of control, it will be moving up so just keep that in mind if you’re going to be heading to Spring Fest later today.

Moving on to your weekend forecast, rain and storm chances will be moving up, but we are still not expecting a washout for the region either day. Saturday should start off mainly dry, save for scattered showers north of I-30. But later in the day and especially during the evening hours we are expecting showers and storms to start firing along the stalled front and will continue through the overnight hours. I want to stress that not everyone will see wet weather, but some locally heavy rain is possible. Later in the morning Sunday we should dry out somewhat with only a few showers the rest of the day. High Temperatures on Saturday will be slightly warmer than Sunday, but both days will feature highs in the 80s along with elevated humidity.

Looking ahead to next week we are expecting more unsettled weather on the way as an area of low pressure will begin to take shape to our west on Monday. Showers and storms will start to flare up for the region later in the day and will continue through the overnight hours for the region. Monday night into Tuesday will carry the greatest potential for severe weather with large hail being the main concern. After more showers and storms Tuesday we are trending drier for Wednesday before more shower and storm activity returns later in the week. High temperatures will continue to be in the 80s along with elevated humidity that will keep lows from falling below 60 degrees.

But in the meantime, enjoy the dry and sunny weather for your Friday! Have a great weekend!

