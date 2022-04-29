Marshall residents react to new juvenile curfew

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Big changes are coming for kids and parents, after the Marshall City Council unanimously approved a juvenile curfew ordinance.

Children under the age of 17 are required to be home before 10 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday, and by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said the curfew is needed to help stop the violence among youth.

“The big reasons is that we have young people committing violent crimes at all hours of the night where they shouldn’t be there, they should be at home, getting ready for school. Personally I believe it’s a parent’s issue to take care of this, but when that doesn’t happen unfortunately we have to step in and help with that,” he said.

Marshall residents agree the move is a step in the right direction.

“I feel as if it’s really good, cause of the age of the perpetrators. I guess I would say, maybe not solve it but lessen the frequency of the violence,” said Roland Pruiett.

Those accompanied by parents, or driving to or from work, are exempt from the curfew.

Demetria McFarland, founder of Marshall Against Violence, said she hopes parents will also support the ordinance.

“What we’re hoping is that parents will jump on board with what’s happening, in regards to the fact that we want to make sure that our students, citizens, the young people are safe. Make sure they have an opportunity to live, be part of a lifestyle, that would truly offer them to not only thrive within the city,” she said.

