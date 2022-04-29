Councilman Grayson Boucher announces plan for re-election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport District D Councilman Grayson Boucher has announced he will seek re-election for his council seat this fall.

Boucher made the announcement on the KEEL radio station on Friday, April 29. He said the decision to run again wasn’t an easy one. However, he said he feels he is being led to continue being a conservative watchdog for Shreveport.

Qualifying for November’s mayor and council races begin in July.

