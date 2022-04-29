Caddo Grand Jury indicts 3 men in connection to sex crimes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, three men have been indicted in connection to recent sex crimes.

Timmy Lee Kepney (61), Rory Chevalier Pipkin (33) and Terence Terrell Paschal (36) were all indicted for first-degree rape.

Kepney was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Jan. 18, 2022, Pipkin was booked on Dec. 30, 2021, and Paschal was booked on April 28, 2021.

All three true bills are filed under seal due to the nature of the crimes.

