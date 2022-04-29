Getting Answers
Caddo Grand Jury indicts 3 men in connection to sex crimes

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, three men have been indicted in connection to recent sex crimes.

Timmy Lee Kepney (61), Rory Chevalier Pipkin (33) and Terence Terrell Paschal (36) were all indicted for first-degree rape.

Kepney was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Jan. 18, 2022, Pipkin was booked on Dec. 30, 2021, and Paschal was booked on April 28, 2021.

All three true bills are filed under seal due to the nature of the crimes.

