SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Cassidy Brown?

She’s been missing since Thursday, April 27, according to this Facebook post.

Cassidy has long black braids with some blonde. She is 5″ and 110 bounds.

Anyone with any information regarding Cassidy’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Detective Corvette Phillips at 903-798-3154.

